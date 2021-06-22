UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.76, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts predict that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.17.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.