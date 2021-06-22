UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-185 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.89.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,030,241 shares of company stock valued at $281,972,416. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

