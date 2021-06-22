Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. Sells 595 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $335.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.25. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

