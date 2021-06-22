Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. Sells 595 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $335.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.25. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.