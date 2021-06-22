Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 903,170 shares of company stock valued at $283,127,733. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $334.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.25.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

