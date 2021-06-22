Ultra 1-Day Volume Tops $3.61 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $117.49 million and $3.61 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,830.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.57 or 0.01352724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00365896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00049286 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000639 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00011809 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002345 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

