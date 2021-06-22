Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.52. Ultralife shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 127,494 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ultralife alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ultralife by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ultralife by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.