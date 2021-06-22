Unicly Hashmasks Collection Trading Down 21.4% This Week (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $8,260.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00116823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00158084 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,962.76 or 0.99814876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

