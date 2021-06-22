Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.58. Unico American shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 8,265 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.15.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 51.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

