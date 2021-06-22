UniCrypt Hits Market Cap of $12.60 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $2.45 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniCrypt has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $431.72 or 0.01342467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.00371627 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016862 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000608 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000082 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,189 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

