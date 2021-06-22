UniMex Network (UMX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.32 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $105,286.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00047607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00113237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00155839 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,108.05 or 0.99822054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002464 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,595 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

