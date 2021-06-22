Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Hits $27,201.51 on Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Unisocks has a market cap of $8.54 million and $10,428.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $27,201.51 or 0.84584515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 44.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00053646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.70 or 0.00636525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00077418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.68 or 0.07306438 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

