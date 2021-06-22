United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 1,727,565.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,359,430 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.31% of United Microelectronics worth $67,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 1,543,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

