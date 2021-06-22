UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.8% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.66. 71,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,115. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $285.57 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

