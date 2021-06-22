Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,392 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Uniti Group worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $148,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 501,604 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

UNIT opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.86. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

