Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Director Purchases $8,772,897.00 in Stock

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 417,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,357,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ULH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. 77,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,416. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $602.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.58. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $3,854,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 126,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULH. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

