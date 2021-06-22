Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ: USAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/18/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

6/17/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

6/8/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

6/4/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

5/25/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

5/19/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

5/18/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

NASDAQ USAP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc alerts:

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.