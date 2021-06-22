Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,720 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 674,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

UTI opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

