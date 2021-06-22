UnlimitedIP Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $454,012.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

