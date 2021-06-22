UnMarshal (MARSH) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.14 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $795,923.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00003804 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00114590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00161294 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,848.76 or 0.99993397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002462 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

