Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $1,462,099.60 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $52,779.90.

On Thursday, May 13th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08.

Shares of UPWK traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.41. 4,721,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -336.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $60,848,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Upwork by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $50,757,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

