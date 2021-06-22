Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.53. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.51, with a volume of 741,234 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on U. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.52. The firm has a market cap of C$828.82 million and a PE ratio of 18.61.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.98). Analysts forecast that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

