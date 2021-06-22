Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.91. Urban One shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 795,905 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $239.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UONEK. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in Urban One by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,470,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 773,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 167,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

