UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the lowest is ($1.36). UroGen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($4.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

URGN traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 76,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,484. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $343.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth about $10,073,000. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 58.6% during the first quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 228,847 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 295.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 218,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,839,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.