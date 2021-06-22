Urus (URUS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.06 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.63 or 0.00025370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $4.06 million and $689,400.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Urus has traded down 33.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

