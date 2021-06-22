US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Trading 0.1% Higher

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $29.32. 282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.