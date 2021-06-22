USDK (USDK) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.74 million and $266.68 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00105854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00154294 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,409.62 or 0.99914401 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003041 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

