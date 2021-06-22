USDX Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007645 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000246 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

