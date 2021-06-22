Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Reaches $84.94 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Vai has a total market cap of $84.94 million and $11.77 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002798 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 93,046,064 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

