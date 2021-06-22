Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jun 22nd, 2021

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.16. Valeo shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 312,673 shares changing hands.

VLEEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Valeo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

