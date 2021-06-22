Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.16. Valeo shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 312,673 shares changing hands.

VLEEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

