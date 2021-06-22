Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

OTCMKTS VLOWY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $842.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 48.84% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

