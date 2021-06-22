Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VIP traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 216 ($2.82). 65,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,724. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.07.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.