Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
VIP traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 216 ($2.82). 65,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,724. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.07.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile
