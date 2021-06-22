Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 8,995 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.92 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

