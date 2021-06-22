Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $10.16 Million Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 331,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.14% of Virgin Galactic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,654,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 748.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 97,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 85,582 shares during the period. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.