Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,777 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

