Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $29,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,146,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $387.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.09. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $267.46 and a 1-year high of $388.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.