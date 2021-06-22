Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.49% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $225,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $234.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $158.13 and a 12 month high of $237.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

