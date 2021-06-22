Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.99. The company had a trading volume of 102,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.39. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $118.45 and a 1-year high of $213.67.

