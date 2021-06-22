Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Down 40% This Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $53,513.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.11 or 0.00024840 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00107628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00155038 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,523.38 or 0.99669795 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 659,166 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

