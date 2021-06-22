Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 119,320 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The offshore driller reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 41.81% and a negative net margin of 295.20%.

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

