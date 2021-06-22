VAULT One Day Trading Volume Tops $708.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, VAULT has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00013411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $708.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00116823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00158084 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,962.76 or 0.99814876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002491 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,573 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

