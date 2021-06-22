Veil Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $707.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,730.99 or 1.00003452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00028173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00317255 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.54 or 0.00741034 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.05 or 0.00369854 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00059273 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

