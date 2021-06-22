Verasity 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.36 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $47.15 million and $16.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.00576159 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000750 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001524 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,829,298,607 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.