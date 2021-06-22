VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) is Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s 2nd Largest Position

Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,910 shares during the quarter. VEREIT comprises approximately 4.8% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.43% of VEREIT worth $38,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

VER stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.07. 18,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,444. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.77. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

