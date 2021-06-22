VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Position Increased by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,480 shares during the period. VEREIT accounts for 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VEREIT worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,139,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VEREIT by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after acquiring an additional 754,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VEREIT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,409,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,056,000 after acquiring an additional 187,644 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VER traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

