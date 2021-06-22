VeriCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and $5,092.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,981.79 or 1.00050359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00028553 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00059065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000098 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,795,555 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

