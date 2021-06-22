Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $20.53

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.53, but opened at $21.02. Veritone shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 1,930 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on VERI. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.
The stock has a market cap of $680.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.39.
About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)
Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.