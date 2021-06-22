Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.90

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 67890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,091 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 7,188.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 127,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

