VerusCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $73,020.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. VerusCoin has a market cap of $61.47 million and $73,020.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002870 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00116240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00156378 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,031.60 or 0.99897489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002472 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,868,649 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.