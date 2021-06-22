Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Viasat reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. Viasat’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Viasat by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,243.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

