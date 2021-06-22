Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $23,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

